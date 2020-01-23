Parents disrupt classes after Kraaifontein school 'bars over 100 pupils who failed'









Parents had been in talks with the provincial education department and the school to try to arrange mobile classrooms. File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Angry Kraaifontein parents yesterday disrupted classes at Bloekombos Secondary School after children who failed last year were allegedly denied access to the school. Parents claimed more than a 100 pupils who failed grades 8 to 11 were being denied access to the school, with management saying there was no place for them. Community leader Linda Phito said what transpired yesterday was worrying. “The parents closed the school to show the struggles they are facing.” He said parents had been in talks with the provincial education department and the school to try to arrange mobile classrooms. “A task team is looking into the plan for this year, and we agreed that they would consider making a third secondary school available, but that has not happened,” Phito said.

A parent, Nozibele Hlekiso, said one of her daughters was on the waiting list to start Grade 8, but her other daughter had failed. Neither were allowed to start classes.

“He (the principal) said if a child fails, they will take up space. But he can’t expect all pupils to do the same academically.”

Another parent, Zanele Gxokwe, said she applied late for her child to start Grade 8, and she didn’t want her son in another school because Bloekombos was the closest.

“After I applied, he was put on the waiting list, and last week the principal promised he would take them, and also speak to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) about getting mobile classes to accommodate the pupils.”

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “This issue was discussed with the school last week, and resolved. The department instructed the school to ensure that the pupils returned to school.

"The pupil numbers are being assessed at each of the schools in the area, as well as classroom availability and teaching posts.”

The principal could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Cape Times