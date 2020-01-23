Parents claimed more than a 100 pupils who failed grades 8 to 11 were being denied access to the school, with management saying there was no place for them. Community leader Linda Phito said what transpired yesterday was worrying.
“The parents closed the school to show the struggles they are facing.”
He said parents had been in talks with the provincial education department and the school to try to arrange mobile classrooms.
“A task team is looking into the plan for this year, and we agreed that they would consider making a third secondary school available, but that has not happened,” Phito said.