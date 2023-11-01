Parents divided over sanction imposed on pupils involved in bullying incident

The Stellenbosch High School (SHS) community and some parents were left divided on social media after the school governing body (SGB) tasked four learners who attacked a fellow learner with repairs and a building project at the school, instead of suspension. The attack on the boy, who is seen in video footage on the floor trying to cover his head and face, was captured in the school’s bathroom and shared on social media.

According to the school’s SGB the incident happened last week and was investigated immediately when it came to their attention. It said priority attention was being given to the bullied boy’s mental well-being. “The incident, apparently the result of a physical game in a circle of friends that went too far, already took place several months ago.

“It is a shame that the incident was not reported earlier. The learners involved are all in Grade 10. HSS considers the behaviour to be unacceptable, it is not in line with the values of the school and is viewed in a very serious light. “In accordance with the school’s vision, to equip young adults to play a full role in society, HSS is currently engaged in a constructive and proactive, but also sensitive process to manage the matter for the benefit of all. The leadership team was already in contact with the parents of the boys involved to inform them about the incident. “The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has also been informed about it. HSS will also give its full co-operation to possible further steps required by the WCED. Without downplaying the seriousness of the matter, HSS believes that suspensions only transfer these types of challenges to other schools.

Rather, the school wants to turn a very unfortunate incident around positively via appropriate disciplinary action and remedial and constructive steps.” it said. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said in terms of the SA schools act, SGBs were responsible for discipline in terms of their code of conduct. According to Hammond the main focus of the Code of Conduct must be positive discipline. She said this was the approach that Stellenbosch High School had taken.