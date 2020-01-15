Cape Town – Parents and educators at Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis staged a protest outside the premises on the first day of school on Wednesday.
The Bishop Lavis Action Community was demonstrating against overcrowding and a lack of security at the school, the SABC reported.
It urged the Western Cape Department of Education to mete out equal treatment to schools in disadvantaged communities compared to those located in more privileged areas.
The BLCA said it intends highlighting a different value every month, with respect, care, conscientiousness and gratefulness some of the values they will be focusing on.
Emily Cloete posted on Facebook: "It all starts @ home u can't expect educators to teach you're child respect and discipline… teach you're kids all these qualities @ home."