Parents, educators stage protest outside Bishop Lavis school









Picture: Facebook / SABC Cape Town – Parents and educators at Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis staged a protest outside the premises on the first day of school on Wednesday. The Bishop Lavis Action Community was demonstrating against overcrowding and a lack of security at the school, the SABC reported. It urged the Western Cape Department of Education to mete out equal treatment to schools in disadvantaged communities compared to those located in more privileged areas. The BLCA said it intends highlighting a different value every month, with respect, care, conscientiousness and gratefulness some of the values they will be focusing on. Emily Cloete posted on Facebook: "It all starts @ home u can't expect educators to teach you're child respect and discipline… teach you're kids all these qualities @ home."

Speaking to protesters outside the school, Bergville Primary principal Aleem Abrahams called on parents, schools and community members to nurture good values such as respect, care and honesty.

Abrahams said if good values are instilled in children at home, they would have a better foundation for learning at school.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Education Minister Debbie Schäfer said the first day of school got under way without any major hiccups in the province.

Speaking at St Mary's Primary School in the CBD, Schäfer said some of the challenges they face include overcrowding and the continued efforts to place pupils.

“Here at the St Mary's School in town it's going extremely well. Everyone is very happy. Clearly the school is well prepared and I haven't seen one tear, which is quite unusual.

"But our class sizes are increasing because we are not able to afford to pay teachers that we need desperately.”

