School governing body chairperson Barbara Niewoudt said the school had been identified as high-risk by the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) because of violent incidents on the premises.
“On the first day of school, a Grade 9 pupil was stabbed by two guys who jumped over the fence and got on to the school grounds.
"These gangsters stand by the fence and drugs to our pupils during break times. Sometimes they even jump the fence to do so.
“After the stabbing incident, which the police are aware of, not a single officer was deployed to the school,” she said.