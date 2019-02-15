Education MEC Debbie Schäfer was at the Golden Acre Mall this morning handing out pamphlets and engaging with parents on the importance of early enrolment as well as to urge parents to enrol their children as soon as possible.

Cape Town – Parents have been encouraged to apply to schools for their children as the 2020 admissions race started today and closes on March 15. “This gives parents a whole month in which to prioritise their children’s application for the 2020 school year,” said the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

Pupil placement has been an issue for some parents, with 5 700 pupils still at home by last week.

Debbie Schäfer, the WCED MEC, had said this year saw an increase of 18 285 pupils compared to last year’s 16 285 – mostly from outside the province.

“Documents required for applications are: birth certificate, immunisation card, transfer card/letter, the last school report card for learners who have been to school and a study permit issued by Home Affairs if it is a foreign learner,” the department said yesterday.

Edu MEC @DebbieSchafer was at the Golden Acre Mall this morning handing out pamphlets and engaging with parents on the importance of early enrolment as well as to urge parents to enrol their children as soon as possible and before the admissions deadline. pic.twitter.com/zo7BK85tJS — WC Education Min (@WC_EduMin) February 14, 2019

Cape Times