Parents of boy, 9, arrested after fatal attack

Cape Town - The Pacaltsdorp community in George is still reeling following the arrest of a mother and stepfather for the murder of a 9-year-old boy last week. Police said they were called to the residence last Saturday, and upon arrival, found 9-year-old Juwayne Domingo already in an ambulance.

He had multiple bruises on his body, head and legs. It is believed he was beaten to death with a sjambok and a steel pipe. Southern Cape police spokesperson, Christopher Spies, said Juwayne was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. “The mother and stepfather, 31 and 32, ... were later arrested in connection with the incident.

“They are facing a murder charge each. An autopsy to determine the cause of death was conducted during the week. “The awaited report forms part of the ongoing police probe. An investigation continues,” he said. The accused made their first court appearance in the George Magistrate’s Court last week, where the matter was postponed to June 9 for further investigation.

George ward councillor, Brendon Adams, said the incident has shocked the community. “The community is shocked and devastated by what has happened. We (are) hoping for a swift investigation and for the law to take its course,” Adams said. Molo Songololo director, Patric Solomons, said most child abuse incidents happened in the child’s own home and abusers were usually parents or caregivers.

“Over 20 incidents of a parent killing their children was identified since 2003. Most of these cases have been identified as 'revenge or mercy killings' due to personal and interpersonal problems. “Just last year, a mother bludgeoned her four children to death, and in 2019 a father hanged his four children. “In another case in 2018, a mother poisoned her children.

“Reports of step-parents abusing children is also common. “The abuse includes emotional abuse, physical abuse and even sexual abuse. “In cases where children are beaten in a fit of rage could result in the child dying due to physical injuries.

“Molo Songololo hopes that the investigation will shed light on the cause of death and that the state will seek justice and prosecute the parents with the full extent of the law,“ said Solomons. Meanwhile, police recently lauded the work of Detective Warrant Officer Thobela Nzimani, who helped secure the conviction of Peter Matlabeyane, 26, for the murder of his girlfriend, Zintle Ngxokwana. “Violence against women and children remains at the top of the Western Cape SAPS’ priority list, and therefore, we will do everything possible to bring perpetrators thereof to book.