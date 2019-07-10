Parents picket outside Vrijzee Preparatory School in Goodwood. Photo: Dominic Adriaanse

Cape Town – Concerned parents at Vrijzee Preparatory School in Goodwood picketed outside the school gate as pupils streamed in for the first day of the new term, saying the school had not informed them that its employees had appeared in court for allegedly stealing more than R300 000 in school funds. The parents have demanded that the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) launch a forensic investigation into the school’s finances over the past five years, alleging irregularities.

A parent who asked not to be named said the employee in question admitted to not banking the money in the school’s account and “only” using R151000 for personal matters.

“The bursar appeared at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court last month and was released on R3000 bail. The principal was forced to go to the police after the theft was discovered and only allowed for an audit on the current year, but refused for the previous year,” the parent said.

In February, a letter headed Grievances Pertaining to Vrijzee Preparatory School Management and SGB, in which parents raised several issues including Section 38 (a) payments, was sent to the WCED.

SGB chairperson Rene Viljoen declined to comment on the picket at the school yesterday.

“For any information about this morning’s situation, please contact the WCED,” she said.

Principal Veronica Gordon did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

In a letter that the Cape Times has seen, dated July 4, the school and SGB attempted to reassure parents that no accounts had been negatively affected and that “stricter finance monitoring systems” had been put in place.

Following the picket, a letter to parents, signed by Gordon, said: “We want to reassure parents that the pupils are safe. Extra security has been arranged. Academics will continue as usual for quality education.”

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was aware of a peaceful protest by eight parents at the school.

“Please note that the employee who allegedly committed the theft is employed by the SGB, and not the WCED. The alleged theft was investigated by both the WCED and an independent investigation arranged by the SGB. The SGB was advised to open a criminal case against the employee,” said Hammond.

She said that the SGB had engaged with the parents in the morning and that teaching and learning had not been affected.

Cape Times