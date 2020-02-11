Parents still fuming after sexual assault accused teacher found not guilty









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – A parent has said she was disappointed that the Fellowship College in Melkbosstrand allegedly hired a music teacher while he was involved in sexual assault court proceedings relating to several young boys. The teacher, who cannot be named due to the nature of the charges, was in 2015 accused of fondling at least six boys, aged 9 and 10, while giving them music lessons at Reddam House private school. He was dismissed from Reddam House and went on to teach at the Fellowship College, the parent said. His case was heard in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court and the man was found not guilty in court last week, his legal representative William Booth said. “My child took lessons with him and would be alone in a room with him. This was from the start of the year until the end of the year.

“I got the shock of my life when I heard that the rumours I had been hearing were true,” said the parent, whose name is being withheld to protect the minor’s identity.

Fellowship College principal Belinda Hoole yesterday declined to comment or answer questions, either by phone or via email.

“The school is on the premises of a church and they said they decided not to vilify the nice man.

“At the church they think he is nice and they do not believe the whole thing,” the parent said.

The parent said the teacher was fully booked for lessons and said despite her reservations about him, he was a good music teacher.

“He is fully booked with a waiting list,” she said.

Booth said the man was acquitted last week.

“He was found not guilty at the end of the State’s case. That indicated there was not much of a case against him,” Booth said.

Booth said there was not enough evidence against his client and he was free to teach anywhere.

“He was not contravening any bail conditions there was nothing in the conditions about any other school.”

Booth said after the State’s case closed he brought an application for the discharge of the accused.

“The magistrate found that there was not sufficient evidence. It was not even necessary for him to testify. He pleaded not guilty and that is why he was acquitted.”

No comment was available from National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

