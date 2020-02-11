The teacher, who cannot be named due to the nature of the charges, was in 2015 accused of fondling at least six boys, aged 9 and 10, while giving them music lessons at Reddam House private school.
He was dismissed from Reddam House and went on to teach at the Fellowship College, the parent said.
His case was heard in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court and the man was found not guilty in court last week, his legal representative William Booth said.
“My child took lessons with him and would be alone in a room with him. This was from the start of the year until the end of the year.