Cape Town – A Goodwood preparatory school employee has appeared in court for allegedly stealing over R300 000 of school funds. Parents at Vrijzee Preparatory School said they were outraged that the school had not informed them of the matter before the term ended.

The woman was arrested by police and made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a theft case had been opened for investigation and a woman arrested.

Vrijzee Preparatory School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson Rene Viljoen said: “I cannot say anything until you tell me who told you about this. I am not prepared to say anything on this matter and I will not comment.”

She then said she would need to speak to another person regarding the matter and then respond to the Cape Times, but did not answer her phone after numerous calls.

A parent, who did not want to be identified for fear of their child being victimised, said it was shocking that there had been no parent meeting to inform them about the stolen funds.

“All we know is that this person was an employee of the school, and it said she is the bursar, who has embezzled more than R300 000 from the school fees.

“This is the money we pay; we pay R650 in school fees (a month), and for those of us who pay for after-school care it’s an extra R600.

“There has been a long history of irregular activities and mismanagement that has seemingly gone unpunished,” said the parent.

Another parent, who also asked not to be named, said that there had been some unhappiness within the SGB over continued inaction by the school with regard to irregularities.

In a letter sent to the provincial Education Department in February, which the Cape Times has seen, titled Grievances Pertaining to Vrijzee Preparatory School Management and SGB, parents raised several issues, including Section 38A payments.

The purpose of Section 38A of the SA Schools Act is to regulate payments made by SGBs to state employees at public schools.

School principal Veronica Gordon did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

Provincial Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department found the allegations “extremely concerning”.

“On further enquiry, we have learnt that the employee was employed by the SGB, and not the department.

“The district office was aware of the matter and has reported it.

“The principal detected the theft and reported the matter to the police; it is, therefore, a criminal investigation.”

The department would closely monitor the case, and allegations regarding the Section 38A payments would be investigated, Hammond added.