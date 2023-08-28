Parents urged to get ‘formal diagnosis’ of ADHD in children

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is the most common psychiatric disorder in children, affecting about 1 in 20. This is according to experts, as they prepare to present the latest research and optimal management insights of ADHD at the 4th South African Multidisciplinary ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) Congress hosted by the Stellenbosch Business School in partnership with the Goldilocks and the Bear Foundation.

The congress will bring together multi-disciplinary professionals comprising psychiatrists, paediatricians, general practitioners, psychologists and occupational therapists. ADHD is characterised by a persistent pattern of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity that impair development and functioning, and are often coupled with behavioural, academic, social and emotional problems that can lead to difficulties in interpersonal relationships and in school and work performance. Signs of inattention include difficulty in staying focused, wandering off tasks, lacking persistence, being disorganised, poor time management and procrastination.

Congress convenor and head of Healthcare Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School, Professor Renata Schoeman, said lack of knowledge and funding for treatment were two of the main access barriers to diagnosis and treatment. “It is estimated that 17% of children and adolescents face mental health challenges in low- and middle-income countries, while half of all mental health disorders develop before the age of 14. “However, only 1% of all psychiatric services are dedicated to child and adolescent mental health.

“Lack of awareness of ADHD and other mental health difficulties, overburdened health-care services, and the stigma surrounding mental health, impede the early identification of, and intervention for, ADHD and comorbid disorders,” she said. The congress aims to highlight the importance of advocacy and access to treatment. Schoeman emphasised the importance of consulting a health professional such as a paediatrician, psychiatrist, or psychologist for a formal diagnosis of ADHD, and to determine whether there were other causes for the symptoms (such as sleep deprivation, depression, anxiety, excessive screen time, or medical conditions), and to obtain appropriate treatment.

“The negative impact of ADHD on a person’s overall quality of life can be substantially improved with the correct diagnosis and effective, multi-modal treatment, including medication, behavioural therapy and social and educational support,” Schoeman said. The congress will be held virtually from August 30 to September 2. To register for any part of the virtual congress visit online