Parkwood community weeps for boy killed in Cape gangs crossfire shootings

Cape Town - Eleven-year-old Nahemiah Claassen was playing outside Parkwood Estate home when he was caught in gang crossfire and sustained a gunshot wound in the head while running for safety. The Grade 6 pupil’s bloodied body was found by residents and his family minutes after the shooting on Monday and he was rushed to hospital. Things turned for the worse when his family made the decision to switch off life support that kept their son alive at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Described as a bubbly child who loved to dance, Nahemiah died surrounded by family. Police spokesperson André Traut said a 22-year-old was arrested on Monday and the charge of attempted murder was yesterday changed to murder.

A second suspect was yet to be arrested.

Chad Crowley, who is close to the boy’s family, said the family was informed at the hospital that there was nothing that could be done.

“The family still needs prayers during this hard time and also needs to be given privacy to come to terms with Nahemiah’s death.

The mother is devastated and not really talking. He was a happy child, confident and enjoyed participating in dance competitions,” he said.

On Monday night hundreds of residents, including children, took to the streets, chanting that they had had enough of the gang violence and demanding that it be brought to an end.

“The march was about reclaiming our streets and showing the gangs that as the community we are united and will take action if there is no change. Children used to play freely on the streets and they are now traumatised and living in fear,” said Crowley.

Community activist Rashaad Allen said a prayer was held at the child’s home to encourage the family and monetary assistance was also granted.

“The shooting comes as residents are frustrated with unemployment and going to bed on empty stomachs. So the shooting made people angry as they already have a lot to deal with. We have taken a firm stand and approached the gangs. We have made it clear that this is the last family to cry for their loved one,” said Allen.

He said efforts to fight crime in the area would be improved if calls for a mobile police station, which they were promised two years ago, were heeded.

The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum said: “We’re shattered that yet another child has to be robbed of a future because we are unable to get the shootings under control.

“It would appear that every effort by the police and the community to get rid of the guns in that area just seem to be so futile in the face of unbridled gangsterism.”

Cape Town