Parliament calls for all to work together for a South Africa free of social-ills

Cape Town – The presiding officers of Parliament on Tuesday urged all South Africans to work together in order for the next generation to inherit a South Africa free from all social ills. In a Women’s Day message, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo said the anniversary remained a reminder of the unbreakable spirit of women when they marched against pass laws in 1956.

“The march marked a turning point in the South African’s Struggle history, and shook the foundations of the system of inequality, patriarchy and oppression, as thousands of women rebelled against the unjust laws that sought to reduce them, even beyond the evil of racial discrimination, into mere subjects of men,” they said. Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo noted that women were still faced with insurmountable challenges of poverty, inequality, and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). “South African women contend with high rates of domestic violence, rape and murder. The crime statistics for the first three months of 2022 painted a horrific picture of the extent of violence women and children in South Africa face,” they said.

A total of 13 799 sexual offences were reported to the SAPS between January and March 2022, with 10 818 of the cases being rape. The presiding officers said Parliament has reviewed and passed bills to address gaps identified to strengthen the state’s capacity to deal with gender-based violence. “Parliament is committed to defending the rights of all South Africans, particularly women and children, and condemns these heinous acts of violence against women as they derail the gains of our hard-earned democracy attained through bloodshed.”

Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo called on law enforcement authorities and the courts to use all available legal instruments to protect women and children, and ensure severe sanctions of those guilty of the rapes. They also called on all South Africans to be active citizens and join hands to continue fighting this ill. They also urged men to play an active role in preventing all forms of abuse, particularly GBVF.

“Today, we urge all South Africans to work together in order for the next generation to inherit a South Africa free from all social ills,” they said. Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo noted that Parliament passed various anti-discrimination laws that have enabled the advancement of women in key positions of authority since 1994. “While the situation is not entirely perfect, it is considerable progress, upon which all sectors must continue to improve.”

The presiding officers again expressed pride in Banyana Banyana for their historic success at the recent Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. “We continue celebrating this historic victory and call upon the football fraternity, government and corporate South Africa to attend to the discriminatory pay disparities between women and male football players. “Parliament will continue to ensure that those charged with this responsibility are held accountable, through our oversight function, so that this great anomaly and injustice is corrected,” Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said.