Parliament denies dragging its feet in probing Phala Phala farmgate scandal

Cape Town - Parliament has shot down allegations by opposition political parties that it was dragging its feet in investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farmgate scandal. Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement that National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had always acted swiftly and consistently with the rules and the law when processing correspondence from political parties calling for parliamentary action on the matter.

“In this regard, the Speaker has always acted without fear, favour or prejudice on oversight matters,” he said. Mothapo also said the motion from the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula, was deemed compliant after several engagements with the party. “The delay in processing this matter was, therefore, never out of the alleged inaction on the part of the Speaker,” he said.

Mothapo explained that the parliamentary rules required Mapisa-Nqakula to refer the motion and supporting documents to an independent panel of experts. “The Speaker has, accordingly, invited political parties to propose names of fit and proper persons to serve on the independent panel for her consideration. “In this regard, we welcome the indication by the parties today (Wednesday) that they will ensure that they submit before the deadline of September 1,” Mothapo said.

The independent panel will conduct a preliminary assessment of the motion and evidence before making findings and recommendations to the National Assembly within 30 days on whether there is sufficient evidence that Ramaphosa committed any of the violations alleged in the motion. The panel's work will be tabled in the National Assembly for consideration and a decision. According to Mothapo, the impeachment process or a special Section 89 Committee, could only be established based on the findings and recommendations of the panel and following a decision by the House.

“Therefore, the call today by political parties for the establishment of the impeachment committee to investigate the Phala Phala matters is premature and inconsistent with the National Assembly rules and procedures. “It is important that Members understand these transparent processes in the Rules so that South Africans are not misled,” he said. Mothapo added that Mapisa-Nqakula has referred some allegations made by DA leader John Steenhuisen to the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, although he wants an ad hoc committee to investigate the Phala Phala game farm matter.

