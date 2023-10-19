Parliament fire could have been avoided

A probe into the fire that gutted Parliament last year has found that minimum physical standards of security measures were not adhered to, and that enabled Parliament to be breached without detection. Briefing the media on the internal investigation’s findings on Wednesday, secretary to Parliament Xolile George said the minimum security standards directly contributed to the security breaches on the day of the devastating fire that damaged the Old Assembly and New Assembly buildings.

“Those issues allowed a person to gain unauthorised access. Not only that but he enjoyed unrestricted movement within Parliament without being detected for a number of hours beyond a day,” George said. He was referring to Zandile Christmas Mafe, who was charged and appeared before the Western Cape High Court over the incident. The investigation found that the fire could have been prevented. “One such measure that is attributed, I call it a human error, was the decision not to deploy parliamentary protection officers at night, on public holidays and weekends during 2021/22,” George said.

Secretary to Parliament Xolile George said the minimum security standards directly contributed to the security breaches on the day of the devastating fire that damaged the Old Assembly and New Assembly buildings. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) The investigation also found a range of systems and maintenance failures that contributed to security breaches and the failure to prevent and contain the fire. “These failures encompassed issues such as the height of the perimeter fence, the absence of perimeter monitoring, a malfunctioning emergency exit door, deficiencies in fire panels, and an unreliable Remrad system. “The absence of on-site parliamentary protection services officers further resulted in a lack of CCTV monitoring ithin the precinct.”

He said Parliament’s perimeter fence was flagged as far back as 2004 by the SAPS. “Lapses in perimeter monitoring were identified, including an incident where SAPS officers tasked with monitoring a motion-detection camera had been asleep when an intruder could move in and breach the fence. The investigation raised questions regarding SAPS patrols during that period, and identified additional complications such as the number of malfunctioning CCTV cameras on a video wall, and a problematic emergency exit door.” The report also found non-compliance with fire regulations and requirements that included smoke detectors, fire alarm panels, emergency notification systems, sprinkler systems and evacuation route planning.

George said remedial action had been recommended, including the urgent implementation of recommendations of the BDO report, SAPS security risk assessments and the appointment of a head of security. “An exhaustive evaluation of fire compliance for all Parliament buildings, guided by a qualified fire engineer, will be conducted, and a coherent fire plan will be designed and implemented.” The report recommended consequence management in cases where breaches were attributable to people who may be role-players and were charged with responsibilities.

At least five officials were implicated in a number of failures, including failure to implement security policies, to ensure compliance with occupational health and safety standards and to establish a security committee as required. The officials will be subjected to other processes to determine if they should undergo disciplinary hearings. “It does not mean that we will be saying the five officials will go for consequence management tomorrow,” George said.

The findings on matters related to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and SAPS would be disclosed in the appropriate forum, he said. The National Treasury allocated R2 billion for the restoration of Parliament and a further R118 million to help the national legislature respond to unforeseen costs due to the fire. DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said that while they await the release of the full, unabridged report, George’s revelations were deeply troubling and showed crucial deficiencies that should have prevented the fire.