Parliament ‘fully prepared’ for first sitting of the country’s new National Assembly at CTICC

Parliament has said that it was fully prepared and all necessary arrangements were in place for the first sitting of the National Assembly following the declaration of election results on Sunday. In terms of the Constitution, the first sitting of the National Assembly after an election must take place not more than 14 days after the election results have been declared.

This will be on a date determined by the Chief Justice. Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that comprehensive plans were in place to ensure a seamless transition, including onboarding new MPs. “The first sitting and onboarding venue has been secured at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

“Parliament will, in due course, provide the comprehensive process that will be followed in establishing the National Council of Provinces of the seventh democratic Parliament,” Mothapo said. He explained that as part of preparations for the new Parliament, the Chief Justice determines and gazettes the date for the first sitting where MPs take their oath. “After the swearing-in of members, the Chief Justice presides over the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly, who must, in turn, preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

“The President of the Republic is the last to be elected by the House because the Assembly must be duly constituted first to exercise its power to elect the President,” he said. According to Mothapo, the Office of the Chief Justice has officially gazetted the rules for the first sittings of the National Assembly. “These rules, as approved by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on May 27, 2024, outline the procedures for the election of key parliamentary and provincial officials, including the President, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, and the chairperson and deputy chairpersons of the National Council of Provinces.”

He said that the election of the President, who is chosen among the members of the Assembly, is conducted by the Chief Justice of the Republic. “When elected President, a person ceases to be a member of the National Assembly. “Within five days, he or she must assume office by swearing or affirming faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution at an inauguration ceremony.”

Once the president has assumed office, he or she must appoint the Cabinet and in consultation with Parliament determine a date for the Opening of Parliament Address. “The Opening of Parliament Address (OPA) occurs once every five years after elections to announce the new administration’s plans and to mark the beginning of the new five-year parliamentary term,” Mothapo said, adding that it sets the tone for the legislative and administrative actions that will follow. “It also symbolises the functioning of the new Parliament, reflecting the continuity and stability of governance.”