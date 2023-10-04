Parliament lets four ANC MPs implicated in the Zondo commission report off the hook

Four ANC-aligned MPs have been let off the hook from accounting on matters related to the work of the Zondo commission of inquiry. This comes after the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests met earlier this week to consider referrals made by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The matters relate to allegations made against House chairperson Cedric Frolick, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, former minister Mosebenzi Zane and MP Winnie Ngwenya. The committee said allegations were made at the commission that House chairperson Cedric Frolick would play a critical role in “winning over Vincent Smith, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services and justice”. It was also alleged that Frolick received a monthly benefit of R40 000 and received accommodation at the City Lodge OR Tambo in August 2021 paid for by Bosasa.

It was alleged that Frolick intervened and persuaded late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to withdraw the litigation against the Department of Correctional Services. The committee said the MPs’ code was adopted in July 2014 and came into operation in November 2014. “The code does not have retrospective effect. As the matters covered in the report pre-date the code, the code cannot be applied to alleged conduct,” reads the committee report.

It also said the previous code didn't have provisions dealing with matters on Frolick’s alleged conduct. The committee said Frolick did not breach the code as his directorship with the Eastern Province Rugby Union was disclosed. “The accommodation on 21 and 22 August 2010 at OR International Airport that was paid for by Eastern Province Rugby and was also disclosed.”

Regarding former minister and MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, the complaint alleged that his unlawful conduct in the Gupta-linked Vrede and Estina matter should disqualify him as an MP. It was also complained that his erstwhile role as a minister of minerals and energy affairs exposed him to the criminal conduct of the Gupta family and he failed to play oversight over Prasa and transport minister as portfolio committee chairperson. The committee said the Vrede and Estina did not fall within their jurisdiction as Zwane was an MEC in the Free State at the time of the.

It also said complaints while he was minister resulted in finding for breach of the code in a separate complaint that has been considered. The committee found the complaint on Zwane’s oversight function as transport portfolio committee chairperson as unfounded. Regarding Nxesi, the matter related to payments made to “perceived politically connected people”, who appeared not to have provided any goods and services to Blackhead Diamond Hill joint venture to justify the payments made to them.

Nxesi provided an affidavit to the commission that confirmed the explanation provided by Edwin Sodi. Nxesi informed the committee that his name appeared as a reference for the payment arising from a fund-raising he undertook to raise money to assist two families in financial need. “The committee considered the proof of the payments and found that it confirms the version of events as explained by the member.

“The committee found that the member did not breach the code.” Regarding Ngwenya, who was implicated in Bosasa and its interaction with the Department of Corrections and the portfolio committee on correctional services, the committee found that matters relating to her pre-date the MPs’ code. On allegations levelled against the MP, Ngwenya denied them.