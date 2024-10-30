Parliament says no to extortion ad hoc committee

Parliament on Tuesday decided against the formation of an ad hoc committee to investigate the impact of extortion with a specific focus on the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. This after the 166 MPs aligned to the Government of National Unity (GNU) parties voted against the draft motion that was sponsored by EFF leader Julius Malema and supported by 80 parliamentarians.

The decision to decide on the motion, which was debated last month, was taken after parties were given an opportunity to consult among themselves. This was after DA deputy chief whip Baxolile Nodada asked that the resolution be amended to give the mandate to the portfolio committee on police. On Tuesday, House chairperson Cedric Frolick said the DA advised National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza that they had withdrawn their amendment to the draft motion.

“The basis for the withdrawal being... the portfolio committee is already dealing with the matter and an interim report has been adopted by the committee as well programme going forward,” Frolick said. Ian Cameron, police portfolio committee chairperson, said they have taken the matter up with utmost seriousness. “We recognised extortion and protection rackets have infiltrated many economic sectors from big construction businesses to smaller businesses. It includes public institutions and most importantly the very people, the poorest of the poor who struggle to make ends meet,” Cameron said.

He said they had thoroughly engaged with SAPS over the past week particularly on their multi-disciplinary extortion intervention plan. “We have started a process to engage security experts, civil society organisations and academics to analyse the root cause of this crime.” Cameron said they would now conduct oversight visits to the provinces most affected by extortion and have advised against holding public hearings.

“The committee has made recommendations to close legislative gaps, resource a dedicated hotline and ensure categorisation of related crimes,” he said. MK Party’s David Skosana said the investigation on extortion should not be a talk shop. “We will focus on this matter as the MK Party,” Skosana said.

EFF MP Sixolise Gcilishe welcomed that there was a common understanding and agreement that extortion has reached a point of crisis. She said the crisis of extortion in communities and its impact on business required all to respond with necessary decisiveness. Gcilishe said it was unfortunate the DA wanted to be partisan and have their member as chair of the inquiry.

ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip said the crisis of extortion should have been dealt with by the ad hoc committee because SAPS and the portfolio committee were overwhelmed. He said the crisis needed to be looked at differently. ACDP chief whip Steve Swart noted the work by the portfolio committee and that it has already provided an interim report.

He praised Malema for raising the matter for consideration by parliament. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said the issue of extortion needed an ad hoc committee to supplement the work done by the portfolio committee. “The ad hoc committee will show the public that we as Parliament are responsive to their cries instead of acting as if all is well,” Zungula said.