Parliament to crack the whip on MPs not pitching up at public hearings

Parliament will crack the whip on MPs who don’t attend public hearings, despite confirming their participation at the planned events, resulting in taxpayers footing the bills. On Thursday, House chair Cedric Frolick said there was a tendency that needed to be nipped in the bud, where MPs don’t turn up or simply stay away with no valid reason.

“Committees on the eleventh hour decide they can't proceed with oversight visits. By that time a lot of money is committed by Parliament for these activities,” Frolick said. He said he would make a proposal to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on how the money should be recovered. “I think it is ill-discipline when members confirm their participation in an activity.

“Parliament makes all the arrangements and pays for hotels and flights and they either don’t turn up or the committee on eleventh hour cancels public hearings. “It does not portray a good image of Parliament and our commitment in getting the public involved in the law-making process. This is not sustainable,” Frolick said. “Somebody will have to pay for cancellations. We can't allow taxpayers to continuously pay for fruitless expenditure because it will reflect on the audit of Parliament,” he added.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the matter has been brought to her attention. She said there were instances where MPs were paid subsistence and travel allowance but still did not pitch. “This is a matter that requires the attention of chairs and whips of committees.