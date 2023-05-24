Parliament to visit Tshwane after outbreak of cholera in Hammanskraal

Cape Town - The Parliamentary Committee on Water and Sanitation on Thursday visit Hammanskraal in Tshwane following the outbreak of cholera that has claimed 17 lives. Committee chairperson Robert Mashego said they would engage role-players to ascertain why recommendations that were agreed upon during a meeting held with the committee in February 2020 were not implemented.

The committee held several meetings with the City of Tshwane, the Department of Water and Sanitation and water boards to find solutions to the challenge of the quality of water within the city. “We are well aware of the political and administrative instability that has besieged the city, but we remain of the view that the correct undertakings that were made by all role-players should have been carried through. “It is unacceptable that despite the committee warning in 2019 already about the dangers of the unsatisfactory water quality, the municipality has not implemented the recommendations as agreed,” Mashego said.

He also said the committee acknowledged that Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink had shown a willingness to work with the Department of Water and Sanitation to resolve the problem. “The committee has long called for collaboration rather than antagonism between role-players to ensure that the people of Hammanskraal receive what they deserve constitutionally, quality drinking water.” Mashego said the committee reiterated that apportioning blame at this time would delay progress in addressing the problem and might lead to further loss of life.

“What is necessary at this point is to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the root cause of the contamination of water and to ensure that a process of decontamination unfolds. “What is also critical at this point is to ensure the people of Hammanskraal get quality clean water,” Mashego added. Meanwhile, the portfolio committee on health said it has noted with concern the outbreak of cholera in Tshwane. Committee chairperson Dr Kenneth Jacobs sent condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones.

Jacobs also urged the government to make an urgent, timely and well-coordinated response to quickly control the outbreak and curb the further spread of cases and deaths. “It is important that government and the affected departments ensure their responses focus on improving access to clean water and appropriate sanitation and hygiene, strengthening its investigations and observations to detect cases quickly and respond effectively in order to save lives,” Jacobs said. According to Jacobs, good quality clinical management of patients was essential to minimise mortality.

“Cholera is both a highly preventable and treatable disease,” he said. “Although some people show mild, moderate or no symptoms at all, it can be serious in some patients, who may experience severe dehydration. “This can lead to death within hours if left untreated,” Jacobs added.