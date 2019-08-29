The joint operations of the SAPS and SANDF have seen vehicle check points, cordon and search operations. File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The joint standing committee on defence and the select committee on security and justice yesterday said they were “satisfied with the SA National Defence Force’s work on the Cape Flats”. During an oversight visit the committees were told there were daily deployments in the 10 priority areas, and deployments were now focused on cluster-level priority police stations.

“The joint operations of the SAPS and SANDF have seen vehicle check points, cordon and search operations.

“The SANDF has assisted through roadblocks, joint foot patrols, joint air patrols, air trooping and overt intelligence gathering,” the committees said.

“The SANDF has deployed a battalion-plus strength on the Cape Flats under the command of their Provincial Joint Tactical Headquarters.

"While the committees welcomed the support provided, and in keeping with military doctrine of dominating the areas deployed, there are challenges in fully implementing the doctrine.”

The challenges ranged from effective intelligence-gathering to poor communication with the affected communities to speedily respond to developing situations.

“The committees are satisfied that the interim deployment strategy has assisted communities in bringing stability to the areas.

“While the lack of operational security is noted, we believe that the co-operation between the SAPS and the SANDF will continue to yield results for our communities.

“The CPF chairpersons from 10 areas have supported the deployment and have interacted with the committees and presented their concerns about the deployment and the high levels of crime.

‘‘The committees started their visit in Lentegeur in Mitchell’s Plain and proceeded to Nyanga and Delft police stations. One of their main requests is that the deployment of the SANDF should be extended, while another request relates to the proper handing over when the SANDF eventually withdraws,” they said.

Meanwhile, the case against a 15-year-old charged with kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder of a SANDF soldier, Michael Njomane, is expected in court today.

Njomane’s body was found in the boot of a burnt-out vehicle along Silversands Road on August 18, and the police have since arrested three people, including the teenager.

