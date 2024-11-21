Parly outrage over University of Limpopo VC’s extended tenure

MPs were left fuming in Parliament as the University of Limpopo leadership ducked questions over vice-chancellor Professor Mahlo Mokgalong being at the helm for more than a decade. It came to light before the portfolio committee on higher education that the university’s Council allegedly went against its statute extending VC Mokgalong’s term for a third time. The VC is appointed by the Council and holds office for a period not exceeding five years, which may be renewed for a further period not exceeding five years. The 71-year-old has been in the position since 2003.

An advert for the position was created last year. Nehawu chairperson Zolani Simayi told the portfolio committee on higher education that council and management structures were dysfunctional. “Professor Mokgalong’s contract was renewed by council for 5 years, and again in 2018, albeit, he was to mentor someone for two years and then the mentee will take over in the third year. However, in 2023, something strange happened, Senate wrote a letter to Council recommending another extension by six months and the Institutional Forum wrote a letter to council recommending an extension of 12 months. This then led to the council extending his contract for two years 2024 to 2025.

“A dysfunctional senate is the worst thing that can befall an institution of higher learning. At the university, Senate representatives are not elected but handpicked by the VC. There is a culture of fear created by the university management across all levels,” said Simayi. He bemoaned that the sixth administration failed them and urged the Department of Higher Education together with the committee to urgently intervene. DA MP Matlhodi Maseko questioned university Council chairperson Pandelani Nefolovhodwe about the reasons behind Mokgalong’s extension. “I came into council later in 2018 and according to council members they were not ready to appoint another person. Council then took a decision to extend again,” said Nefolovhodwe.

Asked what the statute stated about the number of years for a VC’s term, Nefolovhodwe did not want to answer and the registrar had to read it out. “The university advertised once in 2018 for the VC position but we could not find a suitable candidate and in 2023 we re-advertised. This process is still ongoing,” said Nefolovhodwe. Mokgalong, who initially did not want to speak, said he was being asked unfair questions regarding his appointment and that his legal advisor stated that his tenure can be extended.

Committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie said they have a group of people who think they are a law unto themselves. He read out a letter Mokgalong VC wrote to the committee where he claimed it was being clumsy and overstepping in their constitution. “At the time you say the university did not find suitable people, we know that people like Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng was one of the people who applied for the position. She was then appointed as the vice-chancellor of UCT, while the university of Limpopo found that there was no one suitable.

There are other names I also know because I saw the report. When we are here asking questions, it’s not because we are stupid or clumsy as you think we are. My biggest worry is that you don’t understand what you are doing at the university is wrong,” said Letsie. MK MP Sihle Ngubane said the University of Limpopo tried to mislead the committee by presenting a glossy presentation. “No one is born to be a VC forever,” said Ngubane.