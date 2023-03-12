Parow accountant Johandie De Kock to run Two Oceans Marathon for Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital radio station

Cape Town – As the RX Radio team is still fighting to keep the children’s station on air, an accountant from Parow has joined their cause by participating in the Totalsports Two Oceans half marathon next month to raise some much needed funds. RX Radio is an award-winning radio station at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, that is presented both by children with life-threatening illnesses, and young patients who share similar struggles.

Since last year, RX Radio has been in dire need of R2.2 million to secure its operational costs for 2023. However, despite the call to encourage people to donate via the launch of its #SAVERXRadio campaign, the station still faces the risk of closure. To date, their backabuddy campaign has raised R 483 575.65, along with R 450 000 raised offline.

Johandie De Kock, an accountant from Parow who stumbled across the station during the #SAVERXRadio campaign, has decided to come aboard. She will be participating in the Two Oceans half marathon taking place on April 16, 2023, in order to help raise funds for the radio station. Johandie De Kock “This radio station doesn’t only allow the children to be free in their own environment, but also create possible future leaders who are ready to take on the world and embrace their chronic conditions,” she said.

RX Radio station manager, Noluyolo ‘Yolie’ Ngomani, said: “RX Radio has been a place where children can express their opinions and shed light on topics that are important to them. “To close down the station would be a significant setback in expanding children’s voices in mainstream media. “The station has opened its doors to allow children with and without chronic conditions to have a sense of community and know that there are others at the forefront fighting for their right to have their voices heard.”

She further explained that they do not have a marketing unit generating revenue for the station. “We would like to put a call out there, for people with marketing and fundraising expertise to come and donate their time in order to help us set up a marketing unit to assure sustainability for the station. “Since we don’t have allocated budget for their salaries, they will take a certain percentage from the money they make for the station.”

They are appealing to listeners, and members of the public to support by donating at: RX Radio SA NPC, FNB, account number: 62793122236, branch code: 201509. Donations can also be made via the links below: https://rxradio.co.za/donate/https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/save-rx-radio https://rxradio.co.za/donate/https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/save-rx-radio Those interested in getting involved with the marketing and fundraising aspect can contact Chelsey Daniels on [email protected] or +27 69 211 1561