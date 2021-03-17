Participate in Iziko Museum’s Human Rights Day virtual public discussion

Cape Town - The Iziko Museums of South Africa is gearing up to host a virtual public discussion in commemoration of Human Rights Day.

Titled “What does Human Rights Day mean in the times of Covid-19 and post-apartheid South Africa?” the discussion will feature presentations by SA Human Rights Commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen, socio-economic equality advocate Kgotsi Chikane, and former South African ambassador to Japan, Mohau Pheko.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on March 21, in commemoration of the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre.

On that day compatriots across the country embarked on protest march against pass laws, led by the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania.

The apartheid police shot and killed 69 of the protesters at Sharpeville, many of them shot while fleeing; many people were also killed in other parts of the country.