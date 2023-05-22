Parties nominate members for committee to search for Mkhwebane’s successor

Cape Town – Parties represented in Parliament have until Monday to nominate MPs to serve on the ad hoc committee that will search for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s successor. Earlier this month, chief whips were given an opportunity to consult with their parties on the process to be followed in appointing the new public protector.

There were two proposals – an ad hoc committee consisting of 11 voting members and 11 voting members and 14 non-voting members. Parliament is now planning to have the committee approved during a plenary scheduled for Thursday. It emerged last week that the chief whips forum gave the parties until Thursday to make their preferences.

Some have already made their written submissions. House chairperson Cedric Frolick said the proposals for committee consisting of 11 voting and 14 non-voting members was to accommodate smaller parties. Frolick said they could not delay the process to appoint the new public protector any longer.

Parliament is expected to rise for constituency period on June 18 until the end of August. Pointing out the urgency of setting up the committee, Frolick said it would have to elect its chairperson, consider its programme, develop the advertisement, shortlist and vet candidates and then conduct interviews. “We are not going to give any additional time. Can we get responses by Monday?” he asked.

Frolick also explained that the motion for the formation of the ad hoc committee still needed to be placed on the ATC (Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports) and then appear on the order paper for consideration in the National Assembly this week. He also said whoever was nominated should be available during the constituency period when the ad hoc committee embarks on its work. The term of office of Mkhwebane will come to an end in October.