Parts of South Africa braces for another round of snow as temperatures drop

Snow is expected over the Drakensberg regions of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday. According to the SA Weather Service (Saws) forecast, the cold front will move east and exit the country on Tuesday, causing a significant drop in temperatures over the eastern parts of South Africa while a slight improvement in day-time temperatures can be expected in the west.

This after snowfall was reported over many high-lying areas of the Western Cape and south-western Northern Cape on Monday, including Laingsburg and the Kamiesberge in Namakwaland. “It will be cloudy over the eastern provinces with light showers and rain still possible over parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KZN and the Eastern Cape. Snow can be expected over the Drakensberg regions of the Eastern Cape and KZN. It will be cold to cool across South Africa,” the Saws said. Widespread morning frost is expected over the central, southern and western interior of the country.

Impact-based warnings have also been issued for wind and waves continue along the east coast. Meanwhile, the Western Cape health department said the Bellville Reproductive Health Centre was temporarily closed after parts of the facility’s ceiling collapsed following heavy rain. “No patients or staff have been injured. Facility management has made arrangements to support clients,” the department said.

Those with an appointment or requiring reproductive care services have been advised to visit the Reed Street Community Day Centre in Bellville, open from 7am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. “Mop-up operations are under way to ensure patients and staff can safely return to the reproductive care facility.” For patient enquiries, call 021 946 3790.