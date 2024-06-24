Passenger dies at airport in medical emergency

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed the death of a woman at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) shortly before she was to board a FlySafair (FA279) flight to Johannesburg on Friday. “Acsa can confirm that a call was reported at 8.35pm to the call centre requesting an emergency medical response after a traveller was observed to be struggling to breathe at gate A12 of the airport terminal.

“Shortly before medics arrived, a passenger services agent was dispatched and arrived on the scene at 8.40pm to discover the patient to be unresponsive,” Acsa said. Paramedics arrived on the scene minutes later and administered advanced life support to the patient. “Despite all efforts, the traveller was unfortunately declared deceased on the scene,” Acsa said, adding the cause of death was unknown and the matter handed over to police.

“Acsa would like to extend its deepest condolences to the traveller’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.” Last month, Acsa reported a medical emergency at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) in Johannesburg involving an elderly traveller in the domestic departures area. OR Tambo International Airport regional general manager Jabu Khambule said two calls were received reporting a medical emergency at gate E9 domestic departures.