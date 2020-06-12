Passenger safety urged after GO George bus driver tests positive

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – GO George bus passengers have been urged to adhere to physical distancing after a driver tested positive for Covid-19. GO George manager James Robb said the bus driver’s last shift was on Saturday. “Upon reporting for duty, the driver did not present with any symptoms when going through the standard screening procedures. Upon feeling unwell the following day, the driver sought medical attention and underwent testing. "The positive result was received last night whereupon the required protocol of notifying the Departments of Health and Labour was followed. “The driver is in isolation and the Department of Health is tracing those in close contact to have them screened and tested if needed,” he said.

Robb called on passengers to take responsibility for their health and safety.

“While we do all we can within the limitations of a public transport service during a pandemic, it remains safest to make alternative arrangements and not use public transport.

"Those who must use the bus, should take great care by wearing masks, keeping social distance as far as possible, sanitising their hands when entering the bus and washing their hands after travelling on a bus.

“We encourage using the GO George Smart Card rather than cash to further limit contact and help curbing the spread.”

The Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI) leader, Virgill Gericke, said he wrote to the mayor, the municipal manager and the director of protection services last Monday regarding a lack of physical distancing in buses.

In his letter, he stated that he was inundated with concerns from the community who reported that passengers were seated next to each other with no spaces in between them.

Gericke said concerns raised in his letter were ignored.

“As the PBI, we convey well wishes to the driver and his family.

“We, however, want to warn the authorities to much rather implement the lockdown regulations, than to make news of employees who are being infected. If the regulations are not enforced, we may end up having a bigger disaster on our hands,” he said.

John Heathcote, managing director of George Link, the GO George vehicle operating company, said: “Right now, our concern is with our colleague and the family whom we support through this difficult time, and continuing our commitment to execute every single safety measure required to protect our staff and passengers.

“The driver was fully adhering to safety measures while on duty wearing a mask and sanitising hands before and after every trip.

“This is once again a reminder to all of us that people can get infected anywhere and how essential it is to adhere to safety measures diligently and at all times - this is what we should do for our own safety, and for the sake of every person we come into contact with.”

Cape Times