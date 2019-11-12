Passengers forced off Golden Arrow buses at Belhar taxi blockade









JP Smith File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Taxi drivers reportedly forced passengers off Golden Arrow buses passing the scene of a taxi blockade along Robert Sobukwe Road in Belhar this morning. About 20 taxis blocked the roadway at Amandel Road in response to enforcement efforts by the Cape Town Traffic Service, but specifically the arrest of a 40-year-old taxi driver with 40 outstanding warrants, the value of which is still being determined, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Tuesday. City of Cape Town staff, along with the SAPS, were called to the scene, Smith said, who added that passengers forced off Golden Arrow buses then had to walk the rest of the way. "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and just the latest example of how some within the taxi industry are trying to force the hand of law enforcement authorities. "Following a similar stunt in the CBD in October, there were meetings led by the Western Cape MEC for Transport with the taxi industry to attempt to find common ground.

"However, our position has always been that no one is above the law and no amount of posturing and attempts to get law enforcement to turn a blind eye will work.

"The City’s enforcement agencies have a duty to enforce the law and there is no scope for any moratorium for any category of road users."

Smith reiterated the following points:

* If taxi drivers obey the law, they will not be fined.

* If they pay fines on time where there have been transgressions, they will not be arrested for outstanding warrants.

* The City isn’t responsible for making the legislation or setting fine amounts – we simply enforce the law.

Cape Times