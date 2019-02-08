Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said there were 66 passengers on the bus, which had travelled from Harare in Khayelitsha, when the fire started at around 7am, injuring five passengers. Photo: Facebook / The Safe N2 project

Cape Town – A Golden Arrow bus caught fire in Somerset West near Waterstone Village Mall on Friday morning, injuring five of the passengers. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said there were 66 passengers on the bus that was travelling from Harare in Khayelitsha. The fire started at around 7am, injuring five passengers.

"Emergency personnel on the scene assisted the injured women, (who) both suffered slight injuries. It is believed a mechanical fault was the cause of the fire," he said.

Unlike the arson attacks on several MyCiTi buses in Cape Town the last few months, no foul play is suspected, police said.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Theo Layne said the bus was gutted in the blaze.

"The fire was extinguished and the firefighters assisted with the clean-up operation," he said.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said they would launch an investigation into the incident as the cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to Dyke-Beyer, seven passengers were injured and received treatment.

