Photo: Facebook / Project Hope

Cape Town – Manenberg teenager Chadley Stober left school at the age of 16 to work as a packer to provide for his single mother and his three siblings. But yesterday the 18-year-old was among a group of young people who graduated from the Pathways project, a programme which equipped them with skills including IT and digital training, psychosocial therapy through music and counselling, barista training, job readiness workshops, entrepreneurship, baking and self- defence.

“The programme was great, I really enjoyed working with this group. I left school to work and help my mother, I worked as a packer, and in a butchery.

"After that I had nothing to do until I heard about this. It’s changed my life and everything about me. I learned so much that I can even share with my family,” Stober said.

Through a collaborative effort of NGOs in the area and surrounds, the programme was hosted by local organisation Project Hope and initiated by international organisation Fight For Peace and several partner organisations.

Stober’s proud mother Denice said the change was evident in her son.

“I’m very excited about my son’s graduation. He has achieved so much. He’s a quiet person but I can see he’s really come out of his shell.

"He communicated with me and we’re working together on setting goals and putting plans in place to achieve them,” she said.

Participants were between the ages of 16 and 25, and were from Manenberg and Hanover Park.

They had faced many trials and tribulations which led to them dropping out of school from a young age.

Project co-ordinator Marilyn Jones said: “This has been a proud day for us as most of the kids come from difficult circumstances and dropped out of school at a very early age, some even at primary school level, and we wanted to try to help them get out of that trap and help them make something of their life.

“Through Pathways we aimed to equip them with skills that would empower them to do something for themselves and the outcome was very good.”

Pathways is still looking for collaborators in the private sector who can offer the participants internships or employment, as well as investment to keep the project going.

Jones can be contacted on 078 323 4726 or email [email protected]

