Cape Town – George nurse Patience Shipalane was named the most caring nurse in South Africa at the annual 2018 Marilyn Lahana Caring Awards in Pretoria. The awards were presented by the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa).

Shipalane services more than 56 crèches in the Thembalethu area and 136 in the George subdistrict.

She walked away with a trophy, certificate laptop and R1 0000 prize money. First runner-up Nthabiseng Sigudla, from Mbombela, took home R7 500 in prize money, a trophy, certificate and laptop, while the second runner-up, Duduzile Ndlovu of Port Shepstone, received R5 000, a trophy, certificate and laptop.

The awards were named after Marilyn Lahana, the Joburg nurse who died of Ebola within days of caring for a patient who was transferred from Gabon, according to Denosa president Simon Hlungwani.

He said Shipalane helped registered and unregistered crèches twice a year, distributing Vitamin A, carrying out deworming and outstanding immunisations, as well doing checks for other health-related issues and making referrals where necessary.

Shipalane also provides street community service via a wellness mobile clinic, with her most prominent challenge the Road to Health booklet.

It reflected that most children were behind in their immunisation and that because of this there were many diarrhoea cases in those communities, Hlungwani said.

“In trying to mitigate the spread of the outbreak, she personally calls the parents of the children who do not attend crèches for immunisations.

“She makes appointments for them in the clinics and follows up with appointments.

“In some cases she does home visits to see the progress of the kids, and if need be advises and encourages parents to go to the clinic.

“She also arranges in-service training for the crèche teachers and teaches them about the Road to Health booklet,” added Hlungwani.

“One of the successful events was when Patience talked to the 76 fire department employees.

“The great outcomes were that after the talk, six women did cervical cancer screening, 18 did family planning and 20 were tested for HIV.”

