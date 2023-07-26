Patriotic Alliance leaders turn to Israeli counterparts on how to run coalitions

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leaders Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene are currently in Israel, in what they said was a trip to gain insight into how the country has managed to run its coalition government. “Israel has been run under a coalition government for decades, it has had coalition government since 1948.

“In light of the fact that the PA will be part of a ruling coalition after 2024 we decided to go to Israel to engage with leaders who have experience in managing coalition politics, to learn from them,” McKenzie said. Among leaders the party has had discussions with is President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, the party said. “We are here to learn about coalition government and to learn how to sort out the water crisis in South Africa, there is currently a water crisis in Joburg. We need to learn how to deal with these things, because we are preparing to take over the country,” said McKenzie.