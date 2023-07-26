Patriotic Alliance leaders turn to Israeli counterparts on how to run coalitions

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leaders Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene are currently in Israel, in what they said was a trip to gain insight into how the country has managed to run its coalition government.
“Israel has been run under a coalition government for decades, it has had coalition government since 1948.
“In light of the fact that the PA will be part of a ruling coalition after 2024 we decided to go to Israel to engage with leaders who have experience in managing coalition politics, to learn from them,” McKenzie said.
Among leaders the party has had discussions with is President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, the party said.
“We are here to learn about coalition government and to learn how to sort out the water crisis in South Africa, there is currently a water crisis in Joburg. We need to learn how to deal with these things, because we are preparing to take over the country,” said McKenzie.
He added that they were not surprised that the trip has been met with scepticism.
“Everybody has been trying to persuade us not to go. But we answer only to our members. Our members understand the value of different perspectives. Even when I was invited to Orania, I went there even when I was told not to go. Israel divides opinions even more, but that doesn’t mean one can’t learn from the place.”
