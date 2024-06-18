Patriotic Alliance mum on coalition with EFF, ANC in Knysna after joining GNU

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has remained tight-lipped on its coalition with the EFF and the ANC in the Knysna Municipality after the party recently joined a grand coalition between the ANC, DA, IFP to form what has been termed a Government of National Unity (GNU). Knysna, which has been plagued by poor service delivery, has come under the spotlight in recent months with its municipal manager Ombali Sebola ousted by court order.

Following the national elections, which forced the ANC into bed with the DA and other smaller parties, questions have been asked about the future of coalitions in municipalities where the ANC governs with the EFF, with the assistance of other parties. In Ekurhuleni, EFF leader Julius Malema had given the ANC an ultimatum to either reinstate Nkululeko Dunga to the position of finance MMC or the party will withdraw from all local government coalitions with the ANC across the country. In eThekwini, the ANC recalled its mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, only to be deployed to the National Council of Provinces. While the ANC and EFF did not respond to enquiries by deadline on Knysna, the PA on Monday declined to comment on the future of the coalition.

PA spokesperson Steve Motale said: “We have no comment.” The DA said it remained the opposition in Knysna. Its constituency head for Knysna Dion George said the coalitions were currently just at national level and the two provinces (Gauteng and KZN). George said “it does not mean” the same coalitions would be formed in Knysna. Meanwhile, Knysna council has appointed Setloane Malepeng from Paarl as acting municipal manager for three months or until the vacancy has been filled. Mayor Aubrey Tsengwa said council will start the process of appointing a new municipal manager after Sebola’s removal.