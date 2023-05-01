Pay us to protect you or we will kill you: 'Extortionists' due in court

According to police spokesperson Wesley Twigg, the suspects were arrested following an intensive investigation.

“The determination by detectives of the provincial serious violent crime unit to bring perpetrators on the wrong side of the law to book yielded positive results, when they arrested four suspects between the ages of 19 and 35 for attempted murder and extortion.

“The suspects went to premises in Umfuli Street, Delft, where they demanded that the victim pay protection money to them and fired shots on the premises,” he said.

Twigg said that the suspects were expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.