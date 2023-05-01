Pay us to protect you or we will kill you: 'Extortionists' due in court

Cape Town - Four alleged extortionists were arrested in Delft on Monday.
According to police spokesperson Wesley Twigg, the suspects were arrested following an intensive investigation.
“The determination by detectives of the provincial serious violent crime unit to bring perpetrators on the wrong side of the law to book yielded positive results, when they arrested four suspects between the ages of 19 and 35 for attempted murder and extortion.
“The suspects went to premises in Umfuli Street, Delft, where they demanded that the victim pay protection money to them and fired shots on the premises,” he said.
Twigg said that the suspects were expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
The chairperson of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, Abie Isaacs, said: “We welcome the arrests of the alleged perpetrators. We firmly believe that the multi-disciplinary task team is starting to slowly yield the expected results. We do also believe that more should and must be done to root out such criminality in the Cape Flats and the rest of the province.”
In an unrelated matter, a 21-year-old is also expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates court on Tuesday for the possession of drugs.
Twigg said that members of operation restore arrested the man on Sunday evening after they received information about drugs being sold at a premises in Belhar.
“The members searched the premises and found the male inside the premises. They found 48 packets of crystal meth and an undisclosed amount of cash in his possession,” he said.
