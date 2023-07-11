Peace and security tops agenda at BRICS dialogue

More than 54 international political parties are set to attend the 2023 BRICS Political Party Plus Dialogue under the theme “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Growth” to be hosted by South Africa before the Brics Summit next month. This was announced by ANC (first) deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, who addressed the media at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni on Monday.

Mokonyane said the dialogue set for next week would focus on key areas including global peace and security. Among the guests to arrive for the summit in Joburg, starting July 18 at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, are Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, Sam Nujoma of Namibia and Laurent Gbagbo of Ivory Coast. Mokonyane said in spite of reservations about the country’s non aligned stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, South Africa remained steadfast in its approach to the conflict.

She said the recent NEC conference led to the decision to review its participation in the ICC. This is as the ICC expects President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government to act against Russian President Vladimir Putin on alleged war crimes following a warrant of arrest issued in March. “We have come from the 55th ANC elective conference, and we have come to the resolution to remain in the ICC but to review our participation there.

“There are processes that are unfolding without undermining such bodies because, again, we must guard against the situation where we do not participate. Our issue is not about transforming those institutions, but making sure they are fair, they are consistent and impartial in how they deal with issues,” she said. “Historically, we have remained non-aligned not only because of any relationship that we hold with Russia today, but also because of our own historical perspective around the issues of a unipolar world against nations and our own experience of exploitation and colonialism, as well as the arrogance of those who assume that if you say you are non-aligned it means we have taken sides,” she said. Meanwhile, lawyers for Build One South Africa (Bosa) have written to Ramaphosa and his legal team, requesting that the confidential affidavit relating to a case over the potential arrest of Putin, be made public.

Several parties including Bosa have approached the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, seeking an order to compel the government to arrest Putin should he attend the Brics meeting in person, citing the country’s legal obligations. However the president’s affidavit in the matter has been filed as confidential. “The government must uphold the principles of open, transparent and accountable governance and should act in a manner that reflects these principles. Article 87 of the Rome Statute – on which the president relies in making his affidavit confidential – may not be misconstrued to evade accountability and transparency.

“Our lawyers have written to President Ramaphosa and his legal team, requesting that the so-called confidential affidavit be made public. Alternatively, it would have to to provide Bosa with all the bases upon which the confidentiality of the affidavit was founded. “His legal team has until midday on Friday.