Peanut butter product recalls raise concern

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has called on manufacturers of peanut butter and peanut butter-based products to immediately test their products after a number of suppliers recalled their goods due to heightened levels of aflatoxin. Woolworths and Eat Naked became the latest suppliers to recall their products.

Woolworths last week confirmed the recall of their 2-litre Peanut Butter Dairy Ice cream with barcode: 6009211273436, while Eat Naked is recalling various products including their Peanut Butter Sachet, Peanut Butter Seeded, Dark Chocolate Peanut Cup and Peanut Butter Jar. The risk of consuming products with higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin may lead to health complications like nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Manufacturers of peanut butter, peanut butter-based products and products with peanuts, including but not limited to chocolates, sweets, cookies, ice cream and peanut butter spreads, will now have to test their products to determine whether their products meet the acceptable levels of aflatoxin, set out in Regulation 2(a) of Regulation 1145 of the Foodstuff, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act.

In a statement, Woolworths, said: “Only our peanut butter ice cream is being recalled. All other Woolworths products containing peanut butter, including our range of peanut butter, remains 100% safe for consumption... aflatoxins is naturally occurring and must be consumed in very high quantities to be toxic to humans. Since the initial recalls were announced by others in the industry, Woolworths has systematically assessed all secondary products that contain peanut butter, such as biscuits, sauces, pretzels, energy bars and ice cream. This was done as a precautionary measure to ensure all our products meet our stringent quality standards.” Earlier this month, the NCC confirmed Dischem’s Lifestyle 400 grams Smooth and Crunchy, Dischem’s Lifestyle 800 grams Smooth and Crunchy, Wazoogles Superfoods – all sizes starting from 32g to 20kg, Pick n’ Pay’s No Name 1kg smooth and Eden All Natural were recalled and consumers cautioned to stop consuming these products.

Consumers must return them to the point of purchase for a full refund with or without proof of purchase. Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the commission is concerned by the high rate of recalls. “The Commission has issued a notice in terms of Section 60 (2) (a) of the CPA to manufacturers and suppliers of peanut butter. The notice requires suppliers to immediately conduct an urgent investigation, test their products for aflatoxin, and present their results to the Commission within 14 days of receiving the notice. Suppliers are also required to submit their Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point Certificates. In addition to this, the NCC extends the same call to other suppliers of products with peanuts, to also investigate and submit their results to the NCC.