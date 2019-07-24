The Pedal Power Association plans to donate #bike4All patrol bicycles towards a collaborative safety initiative to curb incidents on the West Coast cycle route. Photo: Supplied / Carl Fourie

Cape Town – In fighting back against robbers, the Pedal Power Association (PPA) plans to donate #bike4All patrol bicycles towards a collaborative safety initiative to curb incidents. The recreational cycling organisation, which has many members using the West Coast cycle route in and out of the city, said it had received a number of reports from cyclists who were robbed, with the path from Woodstock to Paarden Eiland being the worst affected.

PPA chief executive Robert Vogel said there was a general “lack of safety of cyclists” and it seemed nothing was being done.

“The safety of cyclists on our roads is of utmost importance. The West Coast route has been dangerous since 2017, as 15 cases of cyclists being robbed have been reported to the PPA.

"However, given that not all cases get reported to us or police authorities, the actual number of incidents is much higher,” said Vogel.

Among the action plans discussed between law enforcement, police, the PPA and other role-players in a meeting, was that hot spot routes will be patrolled. There will also be 24-hour CCTV monitoring of the areas.

The meeting came after cyclists joined an anti-crime protest ride on Thursday.

“A law enforcement unit will employ two motorbikes, Segways, bicycles and foot patrols from Woodstock to the Paarden Island My Citi bus stop.

"PPA is willing to donate bicycles for patrols at peak times, from 6am to 9am and 3pm to 7pm. This will also be done on Sundays when the path has the most traffic,” said Vogel.

PPA has called on the public to join the initiative and volunteer to patrol on the weekends, while some will monitor the cameras.

The City’s law enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyson, did not respond to questions by deadline.

