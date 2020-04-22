Pedestrian, 30, killed after delivery truck being stoned overturns

Cape Town – A pedestrian, believed to be in her thirties, was killed when a delivery truck overturned on the Stellenbosch Arterial after being stoned in Belhar yesterday. “ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 1.30pm but had to wait for the South African Police Services to secure the area before they could respond. "The patient was then found on the sidewalk, about 50 meters from the truck. She had suffered multiple critical injuries and was unresponsive. “CPR and Advanced Life Support interventions were administered and the patient was successfully resuscitated on the scene. "She was then transported to Tygerberg Hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries in the emergency room,” said ER 24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

The truck was transporting empty pallets. Its driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital for further care.

There has been a spate of attacks on trucks carrying food in recent days, as residents say they have no other means of putting food on the table.

Yesterday, police arrested 12 suspects for public violence in Macassar, where several spaza shops have been looted this week.

“Public Order Police and other law enforcement agencies are in Macassar, where a group of community members looted various spaza shops,” police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“Police arrested a 40-year-old for looting, and 12 people were arrested for public violence.

“The situation is being monitored by the police, and they will remain in the area until law and order has been restored,” said Rwexana.

Residents from several areas, including Mfuleni and Emploweni, have alleged that their ward councillors were behind the unfair distribution of food parcels.

A Mfuleni resident who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said a councillor was delivering food parcels to “selected individuals” at night.

“He is not consulting any member of his team,” the resident claimed.

The councillor could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Burundi informal settlement community leader, Nathi Mgxokwana, has asked residents not to be part of any fraudulent food parcel distribution.

Meanwhile, the Macassar ward councillor, Victor Isaacs, has condemned the looting.

