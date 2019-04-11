The Pella Moravian Church will hold a fund-raising concert featuring the Gugulethu Tenors, Riaad Moosa, and Idols SA winner Karin Kortje. File Image: IOL

The Pella Moravian Church will hold a fund-raising concert featuring the Gugulethu Tenors, comedian Riaad Moosa, Idols SA winner Karin Kortje, the University of Stellenbosch Big Jazz Band and the Rosa choir at the Baxter Theatre as part of celebrating its 150-year anniversary. The concert, also featuring the Tierra Flamenca Dance Group, is scheduled for May 5 at 3pm in the Baxter Concert Hall.

Other performers include the Pella Moravian Primary School, the Pillars of Glory Choir, the Moravian Brass Band, and soloists Coleta Wessa and Natasha Okkers.

Organisers said proceeds from the event would be used for youth and music development in Pella.

The Pella Moravian congregation dates back to October 24, 1869, and was preceded by the revocation of legislation regarding the free movement of the Khoisan in 1828 and the release of the enslaved people in 1834.

The Mamre Mission had already started in 1808 at the VOC outstation. After their release, hundreds of the enslaved people left their previous owners and travelled to Mamre to seek refuge without any restrictive measures, and many were sent to a farm called Katzenberg, an offspring of the Mamre Moravian congregation. This was the beginning of Pella, which means “place of refuge”.

The event at the Baxter is one of a number of celebratory events planned for this year.

Pella Moravian Church Reverend Joy Kronenberg said: “Our main event will be on the weekend of October 24-27. The Baxter event is specifically aimed at raising funds for our youth development programmes and assisting our music groups in our community,” she said.

Tickets are R150 by contacting [email protected], 0215722184, 0828354035.

