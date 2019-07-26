File photo: SA Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds

Cape Town – Penguins are in need of nesting materials at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) which has appealed to the public for help. Materials such as plants, potting soil, compost and pots are needed, and if you would like to add to the seabirds’ comfort, rosemary will do the trick nicely, thank you.

The Sanccob premises in Table View are home to hundreds of seabirds, which are in the process of being rehabilitated for release back into the wild.

Spokesperson Ronnie Daniels said: “The home pen at our Table View centre needs more greenery for our resident seabirds, and we are appealing to people for some plants, pots, potting soil and compost to assist, please.

“The donation will be very helpful in our centre, as it will improve their surrounds. Rosemary and lavender provides them with much-needed nesting material. Daisy bushes, helichrysum, metalasia, geraniums, aloes and restios are also welcome.”

Daniels said Sanccob would send penguin and seabird rangers - in partnership with conservation partners Cape Nature, SANParks, the city and Robben Island Museum - to monitor bird colonies at Boulders Beach, Stony Point and Robben Island on July 31.

“As a non-profit organisation in need of public support, Sanccob relies on donations to assist with its conservation efforts to conserve seabird species like the African penguin, Cape gannet and cormorants, to name a few.

“Having rangers present in the colonies to identify seabirds that are ill, injured or abandoned as chicks ensures that we are able to receive the birds timeously to provide veterinary care and rehabilitation, before releasing them back into the wild,” she said.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can contact Sanccob on Facebook or call reception on 021 557 6155.