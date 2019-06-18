Dr Marcela Espinaze removes fleas and ticks off a selection of African penguins. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Dwindling fish sources could see birds such as penguins become less able to resist parasites. Dr Marcela Espinaze, from Stellenbosch University, knows more than the average person about the ticks and fleas that are naturally part of an African penguin’s life.

According to her, while healthy birds can keep the parasites on them in check, changes in their environment can weaken their resistance.

Espinaze researched the topic as a PhD student in conservation ecology. She analysed five penguin colonies along the south-western Cape coast: land-based colonies in Simon’s Town and at Stony Point near Betty’s Bay, and island colonies on Dassen Island, Robben Island and Dyer Island.

The types of fleas and ticks that were recorded did not surprise Espinaze as they were in line with the parasites normally associated with penguins.

Overall, chicks were found to be more infested than older adults.

“This might have to do with the fact that they have a weaker immune system than adults,” she said.

Penguins found on the mainland tended to have more ticks and fleas per animal compared to islands.

“Soft ticks and fleas are nest parasites and this pattern is related to the larger number of nests that are currently found at the mainland colonies,” said Espinaze.

In her research she picked fleas and ticks off 210 adult penguins and 583 chicks, and also investigated the parasite contents of 628 nests.

“Each type of nest creates a different type of microclimate and influences the temperature, ventilation and moisture experienced by the resident birds

“However, this microclimate is also important for the development of nest parasites, and drier and warmer nests tend to have more parasites, for instance.

“If birds are healthy enough and environmental conditions are normal, then the birds are quite able to keep the number of parasites found on them in check through their usual preening.

"When nature is out of sync, as is being experienced currently because of dwindling fish sources, pollution and climate change, the birds could, however, become more stressed and less likely to resist parasites,” Espinaze said.

Cape Times