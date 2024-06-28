Pensioners, aged 92 and 75, accused of brutal murder at home die in custody

Two pensioners, Daniel Madumo, 92, and Jeremia Mmatli, 75, have both died while being held in custody over the murder of another pensioner, aged 80. Earlier this month, Madumo and Mmatli were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Brits Magistrate’s Court for a bail application, after the murder of Godfrey Thema Motsepe.

The incident happened in an old age home in North West. In an update, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that both the murder-accused pensioners died within days of each other. “The department can confirm the death of Daniel Madumo. He was charged together with the late Jeremia Mmatli for a case of murder at an old-age home in North West. They were both admitted on June 3 to the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (in Tshwane),” said Nxumalo. “Madumo had to be transferred to an outside hospital on June 22 due to health complications and sadly passed away on June 24.”

Mmatli died last Thursday. “With both accused now deceased, the court shall provide direction on what is to happen in the court case,” said Nxumalo. Previously, North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said that the two pensioners were arrested in Jericho village last month. “Reports suggest that the victim (Motsepe) and the suspects (Madumo and Mmatli) stayed at an old-age home. A fight allegedly ensued between the suspects and the victim at about 4am on May 30,” said Funani at the time.

“According to information, the victim was coming from the bathroom when he encountered the suspects who were on their way to the bathroom. The victim allegedly bumped one of the suspects, who hit the former with his crutches.” After Motsepe was hit with crutches, police said Madumo and Mmatli, who were friends, allegedly joined hands in assaulting the outnumbered victim. “The owner of the old-age home was notified and the police were summoned. The victim, who sustained head injuries, was transported to hospital by an ambulance, but was certified dead on arrival. The two suspects were later arrested for murder,” said Funani.