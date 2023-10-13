Pensioners living with blindness decry R10 grants hike

As World Sight Day was observed on Thursday, frustrated pensioners living with blindness, supported by the League of Friends of the Blind (Lofob), took to the streets in protest, calling on the government to bring their social grants on par with the R3 500 minimum wage, amid the rising living costs. The demonstration was held outside the Lofob building in Klip Road, Grassy Park, on Thursday, where placards were held reading “R10, increase blind pension, robbing us blind” and “R10 pension increase is a shame”.

The demonstration followed disappointment as their pension grants will only increase by R10 this month, bringing their total monthly allowance to R2 090, in spite of mounting expenses for a pensioner living with blindness to get by. For 63-year-old Isaac Fischer, half of the R2 090 goes to his boarding fee. His other expenses include transport and paying a person to escort him when he needs to get around. There is also doctor’s visits, his funeral policy and assisted devices like a cane, which cost over R1 300 and has to be replaced frequently.

“The government should be ashamed of what they do to us. It has been 21 years of living with blindness, after an accident. “During elections, we are urged to vote with promises of an increase, a mere R10, which falls far short of our needs. This amount can barely cover the cost of a loaf of bread, let alone expenses like transportation, healthcare and rent. “I am grappling with paying rent, ensuring there’s food on my table, and facing the challenge of high Uber charges whenever I require an escort to get around.

“It is imperative for the government to step up its efforts in serving the disabled community, they need to start acknowledging our unique challenges. “The demands on us are greater, compounded by increases in the rising costs of groceries. Finding employment is an additional challenge; while we are taught independence, job opportunities often disappear once our blindness is revealed. “The government should reflect on the impact of their policies on us,” Fischer said.

Financial independence is deemed crucial for living with dignity, for people living with blindness. Lofob executive director, Shahiemah Edwards, said that in their residential facility, all residents were required to pay a boarding fee, which includes their food and they have refrained from increasing it for the past two years to ease the burden. “We are struggling as an organisation, it makes it very hard to keep our heads above water.

“For this reason (yesterday), World Sight Day, we thought we’ll raise awareness for visual impairment and blind people while anchoring the R10 increase blind people got to highlight their plight,” said Edwards. Human Rights organisation Black Sash said the call by the pensioners living with blindness was not unreasonable. “Combined with the food crisis and the latest poverty statistics, it is not an unreasonable ask.” Asked for comment, the Department of Social Development referred the Cape Times to Treasury who said it would respond in due course.