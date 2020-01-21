Cape Town – Persistent rain has seen the Garden Route dam level rise by 24.5% since the last reading on Wednesday.
The George municipality said the area had received 148mm of rain, with the dam level expected to rise even further due to continued run-off and further rainfall expected this week.
Monday's reading showed that it was 89% full, compared to last Wednesday's 64.5%.
It can be influenced further by the Garden Route dam needing to be recalibrated by the Department of Water Affairs following the raising of the wall, the municipality said.
Until this process has been completed, all readings are based on the previous dam wall height, it said.