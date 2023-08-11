Pete Mihalik killers get life sentences

The trio trio convicted for the assassination of top lawyer, Pete Mihalik, were each served life sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. Sizwe Biyela, 31, Nkosinathi Khumalo, 28, and Vuyile Maliti, 40, were found guilty on charges of murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mihalik was shot and killed on October 30, 2018, as he was taking his two children to school in Green Point. Mihalik’s son, 8, was shot and injured during the shooting which occurred at the gates of the Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school. During the trial, the court heard how Mihalik had been shot and killed with a single bullet to the head after Biyela had been dropped off along Thornhill and Cavalcade Roads in Green Point by his co-accused.

On the day of the incident, two men approached Mihalik’s black Mercedes-Benz outside Reddam House and fired three shots through the driver’s window. Western Cape High Court Judge Noluthando Nziweni who presided over the case handed down sentences on Thursday following their convictions on August 2. In a statement, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembekile Patekile lauded the work of the investigation team.