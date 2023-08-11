Independent Online
Friday, August 11, 2023

Pete Mihalik killers get life sentences

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo, and Vuyile Maliti were charged with five counts of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. They weresentenced to a life imprisonment. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 58m ago

The trio trio convicted for the assassination of top lawyer, Pete Mihalik, were each served life sentences in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Sizwe Biyela, 31, Nkosinathi Khumalo, 28, and Vuyile Maliti, 40, were found guilty on charges of murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Mihalik was shot and killed on October 30, 2018, as he was taking his two children to school in Green Point.

Mihalik’s son, 8, was shot and injured during the shooting which occurred at the gates of the Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school.

During the trial, the court heard how Mihalik had been shot and killed with a single bullet to the head after Biyela had been dropped off along Thornhill and Cavalcade Roads in Green Point by his co-accused.

On the day of the incident, two men approached Mihalik’s black Mercedes-Benz outside Reddam House and fired three shots through the driver’s window.

Western Cape High Court Judge Noluthando Nziweni who presided over the case handed down sentences on Thursday following their convictions on August 2.

In a statement, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembekile Patekile lauded the work of the investigation team.

Top lawyer Pete Mihalik was shot and killed outside his children’s school in 2018. Picture: Noor Slamdien/African News Agency (ANA)

“Lieutenant General Patekile welcomed the sentence and commended the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer John Bruce van Staden, and the state prosecutor, advocate Gregory Wolmarans, and all other role-players for their excellent collaboration and their meticulous handling of the case that led to the sentencing of the accused for their callous deed of violence that claimed the life of Mihalik.”

Cape Times

