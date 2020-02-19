The court said that the rezoning permission and environmental authorisations for the development, known as Oakland, were to be returned to their respective appeal bodies for reconsideration.
“The appeal against the environmental authorisation granted by the first respondent (Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell) is set aside and remitted back to the first respondent for reconsideration in terms of section 43 of the National Environmental Act 107 of 1998,” Judge Kate Savage’s judgment read.
“In my mind, it is just and equitable to remit the matter to the General Appeals Committee for a reconstituted appeal process to take place.”
The Oakland land is situated in Schaapkraal, Philippi, and bordered to the east by Mitchells Plain.