Cape Town – Orchestral music lovers in the city centre and further afield are in for a treat when the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) and Cape Town Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (CPYO) perform a free lunchtime concert at Artscape on June 4. Featuring Nigerian cellist Nwuko Sunday Kelechi and Pretoria-raised Stellenbosch clarinettist and saxophonist Cameron Williams as soloists, the senses-soothing concert is scheduled to unfold in the Artscape’s charming Opera House Chandelier Foyer from 1pm.

The show, to which patrons are encouraged to bring their lunches, will also feature resident CPO conductor Brandon Phillips, who will conduct the combined orchestras.

This is according to Artscape Theatre Centre senior manager of communications Simone Heradien, who said Kelechi would perform David Popper’s Hungarian Rhapsody for Cello, while Williams will perform the First Rhapsody for Clarinet by Claude Debussy.

“There are limited seats available, and because it’s free, make sure you get there early to grab the best ones,” said Heradien. She added that coffee, tea and other refreshments would be on sale at the Chandelier Foyer Bar.

“The lunchtime concert is part of Artscape’s drive to offer an opportunity for art lovers within the CBD to add to their choices as to what relaxing activities they can fruitfully engage in during their lunch hour,” said Heradien.

She said Kelechi and Williams were accomplished CPYO musicians and well-known for their chamber music and solo appearances, with Williams having studied clarinet with Jimmy Reinders and saxophone with Arisa Voges at Parow’s Hugo Lambrechts Music Centre.

She added that other works on the programme would include Bernstein’s Candide Overture, Sibelius’s Valse Triste and Finlandia, the Slavonic Dances No 10 by Dvorak and the overture to Glinka’s opera, Ruslan and Ludmilla.

Previous free lunchtime concerts, as well as the coming June event, form part of Artscape’s commitment to bringing a more fulfilling, stress- free lunchtime experience to the centre’s adjacent communities, said Heradien.

