Philippi school producing tomorrow's innovators, crowned champs









Intsebenziswano teachers and pupils show off their R50 000 cheque from Eskom as the provincial champions in the 2019 Eskom Simama Ranta Entrepreneurship Competition. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Intsebenziswano High School in Philippi was named provincial champion in the 2019 Eskom Simama Ranta Entrepreneurship Competition. Sinethemba High School, also in Philippi, and Injongo Primary School in Khayelitsha, clinched second and third place respectively. At an award ceremony held at Intsebenziswano High School last week, Eskom, in partnership with the Education with Enterprise Trust (EWET), handed over cheques. Simama Ranta, which means “empowering the South African economy”, initiated by the Eskom Development Foundation in collaboration with EWET, aims to identify and acknowledge South African schools that are leading the way in education initiatives aimed at entrepreneurship. The programme hopes to encourage pupils to become employers rather than employees.

Intsebenziswano High School walked off with R50 000 for their initiative of making and selling works of art, woodwork and beading.

The school’s entrepreneurship club has now been able to buy a popcorn machine to sell popcorn to students and the public.

Some of their proceeds are used to purchase stationery and books for two neighbouring pre-schools, as well as food parcels for a nearby old age home.

Pupil Anelisiwe Masitha, who was instrumental in starting the club, said: “This project has given me a platform to sell my art at a young age.

“I have been capacitated to teach art in my community and help them to also display and sell their work in galleries around Cape Town.”

Sinethemba High School and Injongo Primary School were awarded R25 000 and R10 000 respectively.

Sinethemba teacher Ntombizodwa Nocanda challenged her colleagues at other schools to drive entrepreneurship programmes at their schools as well.

“Just like the US has a Silicon Valley, we can be a Silicon Philippi. We have innovative pupils. As teachers we need to encourage them to fly.

“These winners have proven what our children are capable of,” she said.

In the face of rising unemployment, the entrepreneurial spirit embodied by the pupils was encouraging, Eskom Distribution Business Integration and Performance Management manager Trish da Silva said.

“They are the problem solvers and job creators of the future.

“Eskom is committed to developing South Africa’s knowledge economy through innovation, skills transfer, and sharing,” she said.

