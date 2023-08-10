Philippi seamstress pleads for help after business burgled amid taxi violence

Philippi seamstress, Nomafu Mdlambuzi, said she hoped to reopen her family-run sewing business following a burglary in which her work equipment was stolen on Monday. The incident happened in Philippi Village at about 11pm.

Unknown suspects took everything inside Mdlambuzi’s container, from which she operates, and damaged an embroidery machine. “They took the sewing machines, orders of clothes we had sewed for our customers, school uniforms and tracksuits, traditional attires that we already sewn, fabric, fridge and microwave and everything that was inside the container. “They left the embroidery machine because it is heavy, but they smashed it,” said Mdlambuzi.

The robbers damaged an embroidery machine in Mdlambusi’s container. The seamstress has appealed to anyone who might be able to help with donations or buy sewing equipment. “This business is our source of income, eighteen family members depend on the income produced by that business and Sassa grant income. “So I don’t think it will go back to normal, unless someone would come forward and assist us or an organisation.

“If any individual or an organisation can hear about this robbery and be interested to assist; that would make us very happy because we all depended on this business. We are all unemployed. “We need two overlock machines, two plain machines, button hole machines, steam bottle iron, fabric, an embroidery machine because we use it the most and fabric,” said Mdlambuzi. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that a case had been lodged on Wednesday.