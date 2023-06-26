Photojourno Phando Jikelo wins big at Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards

Multi - award winning and trailblazing African News Agency photographer, Phando Jikelo, has once again displayed his visual prowess as he clinched top spot in the Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards. This makes it his 14th award including global recognition in his 10-year decorated career.

And in a first of its kind, Jikelo, as a photojournalist, walked away with “Journalist of the Year” for his “Parly Fire as Questions Mount” picture, captured at the National Parliament where a fire raged on January 2, 2022. Jikelo’s picture was published in the Cape Times and Weekend Argus. Adjudicators said “the strength of his photograph had the ability to catch the reader’s eye and tell a story of the Parliament going up in flames without giving context”. An elated Jikelo said the award was a win for him and other photographers in the journalism industry.

“It's always a great feeling to win, but this time it's even better as I have won the biggest award in the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism awards. “For a photographer to win this award is a huge thing, not just for me, but for my peers as well, as it is the first time being won by a photojournalist. “I hope this changes things in our industry. This shows that we are playing a huge role in our industry.

“I must show gratitude to my publication, the Cape Times, for publishing my work and always being supportive. “I congratulate all the nominees and those who have won,” said Jikelo. Jikelo reflected on the story he had told through his lens that day.

The story of the burning of Parliament was a big one, it had to be told in a great way as it caught everyone’s attention not just locally but internationally as well. “The issue of the suspect who is presumed to be mentally challenged was also a big issue. “There has never been a Parliament that burnt down and for judges to see my work, telling the story in a great way, was an achievement for me,” said Jikelo.